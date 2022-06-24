Another 100°+ Day; Heat Advisory in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

Thursday was a blazing hot day and Montgomery set a record high of 104°. In fact this was the hottest temperature in the Capital City since August 22, 2007. The old record was 102° set back in the 1930. More of the same today as the upper-level ridge remains in place causing temperatures to remain very hot, and our rain chances very low. The combination of hot temperatures and humidity will cause our heat index values to climb to over 105° this afternoon and is why we are seeing a Heat Advisory once again.

Expect a sunny sky with highs in the low 100s. Today’s record high of 103­° set in 1930, could be in jeopardy. Rain chances are not zero, but remain generally around 10% today.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain hot, but we should see a few more afternoon showers and storms as the ridge slides back to the west. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 90s, while Sunday’s high looks to drop back into the mid 90s for all of Central Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as this system moves westward at around 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent. The next name up is Bonnie.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge weakens, allowing for a more typical summer pattern for Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 90s each day, and it will be a more humid, allowing for a higher coverage of showers and storms on a daily basis…mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Stay cool and drink lots of water!!!

Ryan