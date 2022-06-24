Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall: What’s Next for Abortion in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have outlined what happens next for abortion in Alabama, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe. v. Wade.

Ivey released a statement, saying “Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country.

Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law.”

Ivey went on to say:

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.

“As I noted when I signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, every life is precious and a sacred gift from God. We will not relent in our efforts. Ensuring this 2019 law can be enforced is the next and very critical step to protecting our babies.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall issued this statement on the U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade:

“Today is a truly historic day. The United States Supreme Court has, at long last, finally overturned its fatally flawed decision in Roe v. Wade.

“The issue of abortion now returns to the States-and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.

“Accordingly, I wish to immediately issue the following notices:

“Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect. For those laws that have been halted by courts, the State will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions. Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations.

“Furthermore, any act of vandalism or violence against any crisis pregnancy center, church, or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.

“I will have more to say on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the importance of this decision in due course.”