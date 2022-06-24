Hot & Humid But There’s Some Relief Ahead

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are in full force but fortunately our chances for cooling showers will be going up over the next several days. We expect more coverage of storm activity Saturday afternoon. Any storms developing will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. This could impact some of your outdoors plans and we suggest you stay weather aware. Fewer storms are expected Sunday but our rain chances increase throughout next week. A frontal boundary will hover over the region and be the focal point for daily rounds of showers and storms. Afternoon high temps are expected to settle closer to the average highs for this time of the year. That’s generally in the lower to mid 90s. Heat index values will continue to manage 100 to 105 degrees. You will still need to stay hydrated and take it easy during the peak heating hours. Have a great weekend!