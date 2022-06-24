Injunction Against Alabama Abortion Ban Lifted; Elective Abortions Now a Felony

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama has lifted the injunction against Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act.

That act, passed in 2019, is one of the strongest abortion bans in the country. It had been blocked by a federal court from being enforced until today.

Marshall has released this statement:

“The State of Alabama’s emergency motion to lift the injunction and reinstate Alabama’s 2019 law, which prohibits abortions in most instances, has been granted.

“Both the federal district court and the plaintiffs recognized that there is no basis for a continued stay of the duly-enacted law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Thus, Alabama’s law making elective abortions a felony is now enforceable. Anyone who takes an unborn life in violation of the law will be prosecuted, with penalties ranging from 10 to 99 years for abortion providers.”

One of the state’s few abortion clinics is in Montgomery, Reproductive Health Services, which opened in 1978. No one responded when Alabama News Network called earlier today for reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued this statement:

“As I said, this is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned. This afternoon, the federal court did for the state of Alabama what the U.S. Supreme Court did for the entire nation: It returned the decision-making authority to the proper body. I am pleased to see the process move forward so that we can now enforce the Alabama Human Life Protection Act here in our state, which honors both the constitution and the rule of law. Alabama will continue standing up for our unborn babies, our mothers and our families.”