Montgomery Man Charged with Killing 12-Year-Old Boy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man, charging him with shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy.

Police say they’ve charged 26-year-old Thomaris Davis of Montgomery with two counts of capital murder, firing a gun into an occupied dwelling, and second-degree assault.

Police say 12-year-old Nelson Harris of Montgomery was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 9PM Wednesday night.

Police say a woman suffered a non-life threatening injury in the same shooting.

According to court records, Davis is charged with Capital Murder of Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle, and Capital Murder of a Child. Records say Davis did intentionally shoot and kill Harris from a vehicle while the victim was on the porch of the residence.