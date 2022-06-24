Montgomery Pastor Reacts to the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery pastor is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Taylor Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Daniel Atkins said the church as a whole has dropped the ball in a lot of ways, but now is the time to step up and show the love of Christ to women and children.

Dr. Atkins said the church needs to show women in crisis pregnancies both at home and church that they are there for them.

“Obviously as followers of Christ, we’re extremely excited that that was overturned,” said Dr. Atkins. “But it also reminds us of the work that we have to in loving women and children and families. We always been outspoken and pro-life about that.”

Alabama News Network attempted to reach out to Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery to get their reaction, but they were closed.