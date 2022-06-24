UPDATE: Support Pours In for Scout Troop That Had Its Camping Trailer, Gear Stolen

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has an update to a story we brought you a couple of weeks ago, about a Montgomery-area scout troop that found itself the victim of theft.

BSA Troop 8, which is based at St. James United Methodist Church and serves Montgomery and Pike Road, had its large camping trailer stolen from outside its meeting space near the church at the end of May.

Not only that — it had been packed full of camping gear when it was taken. The troop lost stoves, tents and all sorts of equipment. The loss was about $10,000.

We’re happy to report that since airing a story about the troop’s needs, the community has responded.

The troop — which has both boys and girls — had its Amazon wish list fulfilled and can buy a new trailer. It has halted its GoFundMe campaign because its needs have now been met.

The scouts and their leaders want to thank everyone for their concern and their contributions.