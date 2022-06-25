Alabama Republican Party Releases Final Decision on Senate District 27 Primary Winner

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Republican Party on Saturday announced the Senate District 27 race resulted in a tie.

A hearing was held on Saturday , June 25 on the election contest filed in the Alabama Senate District 27 republican primary.

The committee declared the race a tie, but in the primary, Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey was declared the winner by 1 single vote.

Incumbent Senator Tom Whatley challenged the vote, resulting in the ensuing committee hearing and decision.

The race will now be selected “by lot” as according to Alabama Code 17-12-23.

In this manner the Secretary of State , in the presence of the Governor and other electors will be present to determine the winner by a lottery pick.