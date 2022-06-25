Still Hot, More Humid, But With Daily Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

The mainly dry and very hot weather pattern from earlier in the week quickly broke down Saturday. Showers and storms became scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some storms briefly became strong to severe. However, storm coverage and intensity gradually wanes Saturday evening, in a typical summertime fashion. The sky becomes partly cloudy by sunrise Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s. Showers and storms appear possible during the afternoon. However, rain coverage remains much more isolated than Sunday. Outside of the smaller chance for rain, the sky remains partly cloudy on average. Rain coverage falls to near-zero Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Daily chances for showers and storms highlight our forecast for the last week of June. The coverage of rain each day should limit high temperatures to the low and mid 90s- close to normal for this time of year. However, the daily rain chances result from plenty of humidity. The heat index likely peaks in the low 100s most afternoons. Potential for daytime showers and storms may continue into Independence Day weekend.