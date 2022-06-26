Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces Closing of Montgomery Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced the closing of its Montgomery store at EastChase.

The store has a sign posted that says it will close on July 31. After the closing, the nearest stores to Montgomery will be at Tiger Town in Opelika and in Alabaster.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is based in Pennsylvania and has more than 800 stores nationwide.

Alabama News Network is working to get reaction from company officials about why the Montgomery store is closing and how many people will lose their jobs.