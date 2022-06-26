Man Dead, Woman Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police say they responded to the shooting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive. That’s where they found the two had been shot.

Both of them were taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was later pronounced dead. The woman’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Police have not released their names or ages.

Police say they have launched a homicide investigation. They have released no other information.