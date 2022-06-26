Suspect Wanted in Marbury Murder

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

An Autauga County man is wanted for murder after the death of Geames Kyle Weathers on Sunday morning.

The Autauga Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of highway 143 in Marbury at about 8 this morning after receiving a suspicious activity call.

According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival deputies found a blood trail that lead to the body of 33 year old Geames Kyle Weathers.

An investigation revealed a confrontation occurred early Sunday morning between Weathers and Richard Kiley Cleckler .

Police say Cleckler shot Weathers multiple times.

A warrant for murder has been issued for Richard Kiley Cleckler, he is considered an armed and dangerous fugitive.

49 year old Richard Kiley Cleckler is 6’0″, 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Cleckler is known to carry a machete, if you see him call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or 911.