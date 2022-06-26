Wet Week Of Weather Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday started off with plenty of sunshine, but some showers have started to form across the area, and then partly cloudy skies have filled in. Temperatures have been in the low to mid 90s across the area, and increased humidity have made the “feel like” temperatures near or eclipse 100°. For the evening, skies will be partly cloudy, and there is a very slight chance for an isolated shower to form. Lows will be in the mid 70s, and it will be a fairly muggy and uncomfortable evening.

MONDAY: Monday will start off a very rainy and stormy week. There is a chance for some isolated showers in the morning, but the main chance will come in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be more widespread than today, so more of the area should expect to see rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values will be in the upper 90s/low 100s.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will actually feature somewhat of a cooldown, but hefty rain chances will be the main force behind these cooler temperatures. A cold front will also be moving into the area, which will aid our temperature drop some, but will also be bringing these higher rain chances. Every day will be seeing at least a 50% chance of rain until the weekend, when we could see a slight break from the rain.