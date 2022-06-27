An Active Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler



On The Home Front: We have a very active weather pattern ahead this week. A frontal boundary will hover over us through late week. Daily rounds of showers and t-storms are likely with this setup. The storms crank up mainly during the afternoon hours and some continue into the evening before dying out. Temps do come down a bit and we expect highs in the lower 90s for most of the week. The weather pattern doesn’t change much going into the upcoming holiday weekend. It’s looking more like typical hot and humid conditions for early July. Showers and storms are likely each afternoon. Temps will continue to hover around the 90 degree mark.

Down In The Tropics: A new potential tropical cyclone will be moving through the southern Caribbean this week. It’s forecast to become a hurricane later this week. All indications are this tropical system will stay well to our south and mostly than likely impact areas of Central America over the weekend.