MPD: Victim Identified in Saturday’s Shooting on Gibbs Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in shooting over the weekend.

Police say 26-year-old Keldrick Miles, of Montgomery, was shot in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive just before midnight Saturday.

Miles was transported to the hospital where he later died.

An adult female victim was also located at the scene and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.