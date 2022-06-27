Not as Hot this Week; Much Higher Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

A front is dropping south through Alabama today and will help produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s today.

REST OF WEEK: The boundary will remain in place across the state, giving us much higher rain chances this week. Each day will feature scattered to numerous, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms Highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s each afternoon.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Not much change in the forecast fir the weekend ahead, as we’ll have a good chance of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms on both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

IN THE TROPICS: Three areas the NHC is monitoring:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a marvelous Monday!!!

Ryan