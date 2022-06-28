Fallen Officer Honored Through Bike & Toy Giveaway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are honoring the memory of a fallen police officer — and giving back to the community at the same time.

Golden Bike and Toy Giveaway — honors the memory of slain Selma police officer — Marquis Moorer.

Moorer was shot and killed in the line of duty — nearly one year ago.

“Not only was that my co-worker, he was my cousin and he was killed last year in an incident. So, we trying to keep his name alive,” said Lt. Jason Crum.

“It touches our heart,” said the slain officer’s aunt, Sabrina Underwood. “Because we know that Marquis truly loved serving as a police officer. And he loved children.”

SPD officers bought the bikes and toys for the giveaway — with money out of their own pockets. They say in addition to honoring Moorer — the event is also a way to connect with the community — by reaching out to area youth — and sending a clear message.

“Every cop is not bad. So we trying to you know bridge that gap,” said Crum.

“This is a community policing project to let the people know that we live here. You see us everyday. We’re patrolling your areas. And this is a way of giving back to the community,” Fulford said.

Anyone who would also like to donate a bike or toy to the cause — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2134.

The bikes and toys will be given away at a drawing on July 16th — at Bloch Park — at 11 AM.