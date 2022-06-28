Keep The Rain Gear Handy

by Shane Butler

This rather active weather pattern has plans to stick around here until further notice. Daily rounds of afternoon showers and t-storms are likely with this setup. Any storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Temps will manage to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon. It’s an all to familiar summer-time weather setup that looks to stick around throughout your 4th of July holiday weekend. Showers and storms will develop each afternoon but we don’t believe it will be a complete washout. There will definitely be periods of sunshine for you to get in those outdoor activities. Just keep an ear out for any rumbling in the skies and then head in doors until the storms pass.