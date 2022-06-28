Seasonably Hot And Humid With Daily Storms

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was rather cloudy for some locations, but quite sunny for others. Temperatures in the cloudy locations were still in the upper 70s to low 80s at midday. Meanwhile, the sunny locations were in the low to mid 90s by noon. Despite clouds for some, there was little if any rain ongoing at midday. However, showers and storms likely become at least widely scattered Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, the sky becomes partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Some storms may linger through part of the evening, but just about all of the rain comes to an end around midnight. The sky remains mostly cloudy for the rest of Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain coverage may be higher Wednesday, with numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Numerous showers and storms may also fire on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain near-normal for this time of year, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain coverage might be a bit lower during the Holiday weekend. However, the rain chance is not zero Saturday, Sunday, or Independence Day. Additionally, where it rains, it could pour. Not all locations see rain each day. Some locations may only receive a little rain, but some may receive torrential rain for at least a short while. Some locations may receive rain one day, or two days, or all three days. A daily rain chance with average heat continues into the middle of next week.