Montgomery Abortion Clinic Reacts to the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

by Teresa Lawson

The overturning of Roe v. Wade consequently enacted Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act, a law that makes performing elective abortions in the state a felony, except in cases where the life of the mother is in danger.

Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery is one of three clinics in the state who previously offered abortion services. The clinic serviced women from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Georgia, but nearly 40% of their clients were from the River Region.

Reproductive Health Services Media Liaison Mia Raven says their service goes beyond simply providing abortions.

“We always are there for emotional support,” said Raven. “We’ve had people call us 15 years after they’ve been to the clinic and you know, maybe wanted to talk about their feelings and we refer them out to an all options line where people can talk about that so we are very much a community care clinic. Meaning you get the full spectrum of care when you’re inside those doors.”

Clinics in Alabama believe the law will have negative effects with expectant mothers taking unnecessary risks to terminate unwanted pregnancies.

Strict abortion mandates have been adapted by states across the southeast with the exception of North Carolina and Virginia.