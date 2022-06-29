Elevated Daily Rain Chance For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mostly cloudy, though relatively rain-free through 11AM. However, isolated showers and storms developed between just before noon. Rain coverage increases with time Wednesday. Numerous showers and storms form across central and south Alabama during the afternoon and evening. Although storms likely remain-sub severe, they may produce torrential rain and frequent lightning. Much of the rain winds down shortly after midnight.

Otherwise, the sky becomes partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s Wednesday night. Thursday morning may remain mainly rain-free. However, showers and storms become scattered to numerous again during the afternoon through the evening. Storms wind down Thursday night, but Friday also features an elevated rain chance.

Storms remain in the Independence Day weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday rain chances remain rather high, but the rain chance may be a bit lower on the 4th of July. However, rain, potentially heavy, may still impact any outdoor activities through the 4th of July. Although, not every location sees rain each day. Many locations pick up rain one or two days. Outside of storms, the sky remains partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Daytime shower and storm chances continue through the middle and likely end of next week. Again, not all locations see rain each day. Although, the rain chance may decrease slightly after Independence day. Otherwise, next Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.