Garrett Coliseum Will Get $3.4 Million In Renovations

by Ja Nai Wright

Tuesday night the Garrett Coliseum redevelopment authority announced they are taking the next step towards renovating Garrett coliseum. They plan to make changes so that the arena can host more events including concerts and sporting events. In addition to the major renovations like a new roof and HVAC units being installed, the coliseum will also be getting additional concession stands and locker rooms for sporting events.

“3.4 million dollars worth of stuff that were going to start working on right now when we get to that point, well be at that point probably next, I would say be probably January or February of next year of getting through with all this it will be available if we want to have a college basketball tournament or television event we can do it in there.”-Charles Jinright

The first steps of the renovations begin on Tuesday, July 5th. Jinright says that the larger renovations should be completed by September of 2023 but that the entire project may take a few years to complete.