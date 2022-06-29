Lee County Coroner Bill Harris Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died. He was 67.

Harris was at the beach in the Florida panhandle when he died overnight, according to Brad Whetstone, deputy coroner with the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

He had been diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year, but Whetstone said his prognosis had been good. It is not known if cancer caused his death.

Harris had been Lee County coroner since 1999, and had also been a paramedic supervisor at East Alabama Medical Center for 24 years.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on funeral arrangements.