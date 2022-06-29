Montgomery Man Sentenced to Life in Prison after Murder Plea

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has received a sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Paris Moore will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of Jeremiah McDade.

On May 12, 2017, McDade, who was 20, was shot several times in the 4300 block of Woodley Square. Moore was 26 at the time.

Moore was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Greg Griffin, Sr.