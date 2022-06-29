Pike Road Gears Up for Annual Summerfest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The town of Pike Road is getting ready for its annual 4th of July festivities.

Summerfest will take place Thursday, June 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road.

In addition to fireworks at dark, the event will have food trucks, inflatables, yard games and areas to picnic.

Alabama News Network’s David Lamb caught up with Mayor Gordon Stone to talk this year’s celebration.

For more information about Summerfest, click here.