Tallassee Mayor’s Final City Council Meeting

by Ja Nai Wright

June 1st Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he would be resigning as the mayor of Tallassee. Hammock has served as mayor for the last six years.

Back in October, The council had taken the superintendent of utilities position away from the mayor and at the time residents were hoping that the mayor would resign then in 2021. In January, Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic violence charge in an incident involving his wife. Hammock issued an apology in March following months of contention with the city council and the arrest.

Despite all of the recent allegations against the mayor, he expressed his gratitude for the position and for all of the things the city of Tallassee accomplished under his tenure. Johnny Hammock says that he wants this next chapter in his life to be dedicated to helping other rural communities advance. He says he owns a consulting company specializing in business, economic and community development.