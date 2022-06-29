This Wet Weather Pattern Not Letting Up!

by Shane Butler

Abundant tropical moisture continues to flow into the state and that will help fuel additional showers and storms over the next several days. An area of low pressure off the Texas coast is helping to transport the moisture into our area. As a result, we see daily rounds of rain and storms. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs but rain activity will take a dent out of the heat at times. We gradually start to see our rain chances decrease later in the upcoming weekend and into early next week. Scattered showers and storms will be around but there numbers will be fewer. Temps will begin climbing and we’re back in the mid 90s by the middle of next week.