Tips to Keep Pets Calm During Fireworks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Each year hundreds of pets go missing or run away from home during the 4th of July.

According to animal experts, fireworks are a big cause of stress, fear and anxiety in pets.

Many times pets will run away without regard trying to escape the never ending booms coming seemingly from out of nowhere.

Use these tips to help keep pets calm this July 4th.

Be sure to have pet microchipped in case of runaway. Vets can scan microchips to locate a pets owner, and some chips can be signaled by the manufacturer to provide location updates.

Try to create a safe space in the interior of the home to allow the pet relief from firework explosions.

If the animal wants to hide, allow them to hide in a place they feel comfortable and safe from then noise, such as a closet, or under a bed, or inside of a crate.

Put the animal inside during fireworks.

In severe cases medication is available to alleviate stress on a pet experiencing anxiety and fear from fireworks.

If you or someone you know finds a lost pet, take them to an animal shelter, use social media, posters, and word of mouth to help locate the owner.

Here is a link to the Montgomery Humane Society’s Lost and Found Page.