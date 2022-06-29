Two Bibb County Deputies Shot; Manhunt Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

A manhunt is underway in Bibb County for a suspect accused of shooting two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened this afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson.

A Blue Alert has been issued for the suspect, identified as Austin Patrick Hall. Law enforcement officers say that he should be considered a serious threat to the public. He was last seen running away from the scene on Golfer’s Trail in Brierfield, which is an unincorporated area of Bibb County, east of Centreville.

Hall is described as being 26 years old, 5’9″ tall and 169 pounds.

If you see him, call (205) 926-3129 or *HP.

A manhunt is currently underway for Hall. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) along with officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources all responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the search.

