A Familiar Weather Pattern Lingers

by Shane Butler

A tropical air mass remains in place over us and its going to stick around through the holiday weekend. An almost endless stream of tropical moisture is flowing into the state and fueling rounds of showers and storms. Any of these storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. This rain activity could impact your outdoor plans during the holiday period. I don’t see it becoming a washout but at some point you will probably see a storm cross your path. Temps will continue to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. Overnight conditions will remain rather muggy as temps fall into the lower to mid 70s. Little change is expected as we head into next week. Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are likely. Temps manage to climb a bit and mid 90s creep back into the area by midweek. Be safe out there and have a great 4th of July holiday!