City of Montgomery Sees 34% Drop in Homicides So Far in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

City of Montgomery officials say the murder rate is down compared to this time last year.

The city posted on social media Tuesday that the area has seen a 34% decrease in homicides in 2022.

So far this year, there have been 27 murders in Montgomery. This is compared to 39 murders this time last year.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said the decrease is credited to Mayor Steven Reed’s public safety priorities and community involvement with the reduction of homicides.

“We are committed. I’ve said that since day one when I came here,” said Chief Albert. “We are committed to bringing down the violent crime in our community and we’re going to continue to do that. We’ve demonstrated that we’re doing that and I’ll tell you working with community, having trust and transparency with the community is how we get that done, and it’s working.”

Chief Albert said of the 27 homicides this year, 22 have been solved, which gives a solve rate of 80 percent. That number is well above the national average of 51 percent.