FedEx Celebrates $52 Million Expansion in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

FedEx is celebrating a $52 million expansion of its logistics center in Montgomery.

Construction is underway now, with plans to open next year. The facility will employ about 150 people.

The old facility on Bill Joseph Parkway is being relocated to the new site at 120 Folmar Parkway. The new facility can handle twice the volume of packages.