LIST: Local Fireworks Celebrations Planned Throughout Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here’s a list of local fireworks celebrations happening in our area to celebrate Independence Day.

Thursday

Selma – Dark – Riverfront Amphitheater

Pike Road – Dark – Rolling Hills Park/Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road

Friday

Wetumpka – 8:30PM – Gold Star Park

Saturday

Montgomery – Dark – Riverwalk Amphitheatre

Greenville – 8:45PM – Tiger Stadium at Greenville High School

Opelika – 9:00PM – Opelika High School

Monday

Prattville – Dark – Homeplace Clock Tower

Andalusia – Dark – Kiwanis Fairgrounds

Opp – Dark – Frank Jackson State Park

Auburn – 9:00PM – Duck Samford Stadium

Troy – 9:00PM – Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy University

Lake Martin – 9:00PM – The Amp on Lake Martin

Demopolis – 9:00PM – Demopolis Botanical Gardens

Montgomery – Fireworks after the Montgomery Biscuits baseball game – Riverwalk Stadium