Many Days With Elevated Rain Chances Still To Come

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Although, our area was relatively rain-free during the morning. However, some sunshine broke out in some locations at midday. Temperatures warmed into the low and mid 80s by noon, and reach the low 90s in any locations that remain rain-free long enough Thursday afternoon.

Ultimately, scattered to numerous showers and storms cool many locations back down during the afternoon or evening. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy. The coverage and intensity of showers and storms gradually winds down during the evening. The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday features an elevated rain chance again. The morning may remain relatively dry for most locations. As a result, temperatures warm to around 90°. Scattered to numerous showers and storms form during the afternoon and evening. Like each day this week so far, it won’t be raining everywhere at any given time. Some locations may miss out on rain entirely. For those that see rain, some may only get light rain, while others receive a torrential downpour.

Elevated rain chances continue Independence Day weekend. The coverage of rain may be highest Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance might be a bit lower on the 4th of July, but not zero. Again, it won’t rain throughout all of each day. The best chance for locally heavy downpours remains during the afternoon and evening. Each morning may remain relatively dry. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Daily rain chances continue through the end of next week. Although, it appears daytime rain coverage remains closer to normal for summertime. That means showers and storms remain isolated to widely scattered rather than numerous to widespread each day. Otherwise, plenty of heat and humidity next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.