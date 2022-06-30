Prattville Police Searching for Belk Theft Suspects
Prattville police need your help finding three suspects wanted in a theft investigation at a Belk department store.
Investigators want to identify three females seen in these photos.
The theft happened at the Belk on Pinnacle Way on June 18. Police say more than $3,759 in luggage, clothing and other merchandise was stolen.
Police say the suspects possibly left the area in a maroon Jeep SUV.
If you have any information to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.