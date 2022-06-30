Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friends and family are remembering 12-year-old Nelson Harris, who was killed in a shooting in Montgomery.

They gathered Wednesday night for a vigil on Cherry Street. Many spoke about how active he was in the neighborhood, from mowing lawns to retrieving elderly neighbors’ mail for them.

Harris was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 9PM Wednesday night, June 22. Police say a woman suffered a non-life threatening injury in the same shooting.

Court records say Davis intentionally shot and killed Harris from a vehicle while Harris was on the porch of a home.

While his family is grieving, they say they have no anger towards the shooter.

Police have charged 26-year-old Thomaris Davis of Montgomery with two counts of capital murder, firing a gun into an occupied dwelling, and second-degree assault.

“We forgive him, we really do, because we are a spiritual-based family. It’s hard, but in their heart, it’s unfortunate but they do not hold any malice here,” James Loveloy, Harris’ cousin, told Alabama News Network.