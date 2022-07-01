Farmers Market Sales Increase Before 4th Of July Holiday

by Ja Nai Wright

Other than fireworks people look for fresh produce for the fourth of July, with watermelon being the number one item people buy. Local farmers markets are seeing an increase in sales this weekend just in time for the holiday, the most popular items being peaches and watermelon.

Picking watermelons can sometimes be difficult since you can’t see what’s on the inside, but there are ways you can tell when one is ready. Experts say one way to find out is by patting or thumping the watermelon and listening to how it sounds. The more firm it is the better the quality.

Wright’s Produce and Fairview Farmers Market will be open on Monday for the Fourth Holiday, although Wright’s Produce will close at 12 noon.