Montgomery Boy Qualified for National Motocross Championship

by Carrington Cole

8-year-old Mason Jenkins is achieving his dreams of competing in the 2022 Loretta Lynn Amateur National Motocross Championship.

He has loved motocross since he was 2 and a half years old. After seeing how determined their son was for the sport, Megan and Mackie Jenkins moved their family from their home in Virginia to Alabama to train year round at Monster Mountain Motocross Tracks.

With the support of his parents and months of training, Mason has competed and placed in 4 other motocross races. He qualified in the top 42 riders out of 900 other racers for the Loretta Lynn Championship.

The Loretta Lynn Amateur National Motocross Championship will be taking place in Tennessee August 1-6.