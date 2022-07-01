Sun/Cloud Mix, Elevated Holiday Weekend Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Outside of scattered showers and storms Friday, we saw some sunshine and blue sky. That’s exactly what we expect this time of year, and looks like that’s what we’ll see Independence Day weekend. Although, rain chances remain fairly high, at least Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon/evening rain coverage may be a bit lower on the Fourth of July.

Many locations missed out on rain Friday afternoon, but that means showers and storms remain possible for those locations Friday evening. Storms remain scattered about through early evening. Although, rain coverage trends towards zero towards midnight. The sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms become scattered to numerous again Saturday afternoon. However, where it isn’t raining sunshine mixes with clouds with temperatures in the low 90s. Again much of the rain tapers off by midnight, with lingering clouds Sunday morning. Sunday morning could be relatively rain-free, but showers and storms become scattered to numerous by mid to late afternoon.

Rain remains in the forecast for the fourth of July, but the coverage looks a bit lower than Saturday and Sunday. Still, be mindful that rain could be torrential for at least a short period of time. Outdoor activities may need to be moved inside until storms pass. Daytime showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of next week. Most occur during the afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, each day features sunshine mixed with clouds, with highs in the low to mid 90s.