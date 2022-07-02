4th of July Travel Breaks Records

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.

Newly released numbers show 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week.

The increase is the latest sign that leisure travelers aren’t being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations.

In an even more telling indication, the average passenger volume at U.S. airports for the past week is nearing the same level as in 2019.