A Familiar Summer Weather Pattern

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: So far, Saturday has featured temperatures in the 90s with some of the area seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine, and some of the area receiving rain. Areas along and south of I-85 and Highway 80 have received most of the rain today, but as those storms creep northward, the chance of rain for areas farther north starts to increase slightly. However, those storms will begin to run out of some of their energy, and they will become more spotty/isolated in nature. Temperatures will also begin to fall in areas that receive rain, and fairly heavy cloud cover will start to build in. For tonight, temperatures will hover in the mid 70s for lows, and skies will be mostly cloudy. A chance for an isolated shower or two does exist, but those storms will quickly form and likely dissipate somewhat quick as well.

SUNDAY: To start off Sunday, clouds will be prevalent in the morning sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will rise quickly as we approach the afternoon hours, and humidity values will be somewhat high as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the area, and the air will be muggy feeling. As with any summer day, there will be a chance for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be on the stronger side. The main risks will include heavy rain, flooding potential, and frequent lightning. But, not everybody should not expect to see rain, as these storms will be hit or miss throughout the day.

WEEK AHEAD: Unfortunately, the holiday forecast is not looking too ideal. This week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but there is a hefty risk for rain every day this week. The 4th of July appears to have a fairly widespread coverage of rain for our area. There is also an inland “tropical” storm that will be propagating over the Southeast in the next several days, which will also keep our rain chances high even after the holiday weekend. Southerly flow will keep plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so showers and storms will be possible all afternoon and into the evening hours.