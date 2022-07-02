Man Charged with Arson In Montgomery Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say a man has been arrested after admitting to setting fire to a building.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR units responded to a fire at around 5:50A.M. Saturday in the 2000 block of Oklahoma a Street.

On the scene an interview was conducted with the occupant and he admitted to setting the fire but did not provide a reason.

Authorities say the suspect is a possible Hispanic male, 35 years old.

Due to his confession, and setting fire to an unoccupied dwelling, he was charged with 2nd Degree Arson.