Montgomery Police Investigating Two Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened in the overnight hours Saturday.

In the first shooting, police say they were called at about 12:34AM to the 1800 block of Young Farm Road, which is just off Vaughn Road inside the bypass. That’s where they say they found a man who had been shot.

Police say he was taken to a hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There have been no arrests.

In the other shooting, police were called at about 2:48AM to the 400 block of Taylor Road, which is the location of Baptist Medical Center East. That’s where they say they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Police say the shooting happened somewhere else, but have not yet announced where.

The juvenile male is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There have been no arrests.