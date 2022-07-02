Troy University, American Village Team Up to Help Children Better Understand U.S. History

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University and the American Village Citizenship Trust are teaming up to help Alabama youth increase their knowledge and understanding of U.S. history, the function of government and the role of the citizen in the governmental process.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the two institutions in Montgomery on Thursday, creating a Young Leaders Program designed to educate students regarding the founding and history of the United States; the structure of federal, state, and local government; and the elements of good citizenship and statesmanship.

The program will target high school junior and seniors and will be administered by Troy’s Institute for Civic and Global Leadership. Participants will receive three-hour credit for Troy’s Leadership 1100 course by passing a challenge examination.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, said the agreement brings two like-minded institutions together.

A Civics Education Micro-credential will be developed for teachers who teach middle or high school civics, American national government, U.S. history and/or those responsible for preparing students to take the civics examination for high school graduation.

As a part of the agreement, American Village and Troy will develop and market a test and supporting curriculum to assist Alabama public schools in satisfying state-level civics and government requirements for high school graduation. In addition, online and hybrid curriculum delivery options will be facilitated through ACCESS (Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators, and Students Statewide).

The agreement also calls for the creation of supplemental U.S. history curriculum materials, also supported through ACCESS, and will create an American Village-Troy University Partnership Advisory Board.

— Information from Troy University