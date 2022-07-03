Montgomery Police Investigating Three Shootings, One Fatal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating three shootings, one involving a fatality.

Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, they responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street to a medical call. That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere else, but they are still trying to figure out where. There have been no arrests.

The two other shootings happened in the morning hours of Sunday.

At about 4:26AM, police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road on a report of a subject shot. That address is the location of Baptist Medical Center East. Police say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting occurred at a different location and the exact location of the shooting is still under investigation. There have been no arrests.

Then about 10:25AM, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane, just off Eastern Boulevard. They found a man with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say a woman they consider a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.