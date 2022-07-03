Rainy 4th of July, Followed By More Rain Throughout the Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Showers and storms have been a bit more widespread for this Sunday afternoon, with clouds filling in where rain has not been falling. There have been some periods of sunshine, but overall, clouds and rain have been the story for today. Temperatures may have quickly touched 90°, but the rain quickly caused temperatures to fall throughout the afternoon hours. For the evening, we will be under some pretty dense cloud cover, but rain will taper off and lows will be in the mid 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Weather for Independence Day will be no different than nearly every summer afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Model data is showing showers for the majority of the afternoon, and there is a chance for showers and storms to continue into the evening hours which could impact those firework shoots.

WEEK AHEAD: The coming week will feature a very similar story every day: showers and storms nearly every afternoon and highs in the low to mid 90s. However, heat index values could climb slightly higher as we are expecting higher dew points throughout the week.