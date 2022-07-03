UPDATE: Montgomery Police Conducting Two Homicide Investigations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting two homicide investigations after two weekend shootings left two people dead.

Police say at about 11:55AM Sunday, they responded to the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street. That’s where they found 67-year-old Rufus McCants of Montgomery with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened at another location. They are still determining where.

Police are also conducting a homicide investigation in the death of 21-year-old Deagan Miller of Montgomery.

At about 1:39PM Sunday, police were called to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard, which is off Sylvest Drive, off Atlanta Highway. They found Miller with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have released no other information about either shooting. If you have a tip to help in either investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.