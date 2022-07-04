Clearing Out for Fireworks, Several Rain Chances This Week

by Riley Blackwell

4TH OF JULY: So far today, showers and storms have mainly been confined to extreme southwest Alabama, while the rest of the area is still seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures have been right on track for this time of year, with low 90s across the region with the exception of the areas that have received more rain today. High Resolution model data shows that the showers and storms will begin to clear out in the early evening hours, and most of the area will be under clear skies by around 10 PM. For the evening, lows will be in the mid 70s with some passing clouds, and a very slight chance for isolated showers. I would say that firework shoots are a go, but be prepared for some spotty showers to temporarily stop the shoots.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will feature similar weather to today, however it appears that rain coverage will be a bit more widespread. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the area, with the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. As usual, some of these storms could be stronger, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and flooding being the threats. Heat index values will also be an issue, as those feel like temperatures could eclipse 105°.

WEEK AHEAD: Throughout the entire week, temperatures will be slightly above average, and there is a good chance for rain and storms throughout the afternoon. Along with these warmer temperatures, heat index values will more than likely near 105-110° range, which could be potentially dangerous.