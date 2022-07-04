Montgomery Police Investigate July 4 Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation afrer a man was found dead Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Pantaleon was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.