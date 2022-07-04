Prattville’s Cardboard Boat Race is Back for Independence Day

by Carrington Cole

As part of Prattville’s Independence Day festivities, the city held their cardboard boat race at Pratt Pool.

The 17 racers built their boats with cardboard boxes and duct tape then competed against the other racers in the pool for the fastest times. Some boats fell apart once they got in the water, but others held on until reaching the finish line. This is the first time some people have done the race since it was last held in 2019.

Two competitors in the cardboard boat race, Cason Suggs and Chloe Gilland, are happy the race has started back up again.

“This is my first cardboard boat race because of COVID and everything and we won so I’m very excited,” stated Suggs.

“I haven’t done this since I was like really little so getting to be able to come back and win our heat, it was really good I liked it,” stated Gilland.

Prattville has other Independence Day festivities continuing for the rest of the day and ending with their huge fireworks display at 9pm.